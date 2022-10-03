Cleanliness Survey 2022: Three cities in Sehore district figure in top 100 list

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Urban bodies of the Sehore district figured in the top 100 list under Cleanliness Survey 2022 for the first time. Sehore ranked 68th, Budni 61st and Shahganj 92nd. Collector Chandra Mohan Thakur has expressed gratitude to the staff, sanitation staff and general public for maintaining cleanliness in the city.

Lately, there has been a lot of improvement in the ranking due to the efforts of former municipal CMO Sehore Sandeep Srivastava and sanitation staff.

Collector Thakur said that the campaigns being run in the district made this ranking possible, in which people were motivated to keep separate bins for garbage in their houses. Along with this, they were made aware of keeping the trash in the garbage cart itself, segregating the wet and dry waste and ensuring their participation in keeping the city clean.

Collector Thakur said, “Garbage carts were run door-to-door for collection of garbage from the people every day. Additionally, nodal officers were appointed for cleanliness surveys in all urban bodies who worked relentlessly to maintain cleanliness in the cities.”

Yuva Morcha Mandal plants saplings

Yuva Morcha Mandal of Chakaldi planted saplings on Gandhi Jayanti Sunday under the third phase of Green Madhya Pradesh campaign. It was carried out under leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party District President Ravi Malviya and Yuva Morcha District President Bhupendra Patidar.

The birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and Mahatma Gandhi was celebrated by all the workers by offering flower garlands. The tree plantation was done at all booth levels, and plantation work was done at all the panchayat levels. Many villagers were present including General Secretary Vijay Pawar, treasurer Om Prakash Pawar and other BJP workers.

