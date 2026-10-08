Clean Air Push In Bhopal As Award-Winning Wards Get ₹55 Lakh From Centre | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Centre has sanctioned Rs 55 lakh for air-quality improvement measures in Ward 60 and Ward 32, rewarding the two Bhopal municipal wards for their pollution-control efforts and ward-level innovations.

The wards were selected for the national-level Clean Air Appreciation Award following an air-quality survey conducted under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). Of the sanctioned amount, Rs 40 lakh will go to Ward 60 and Rs 15 lakh to Ward 32.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Monday informed the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) about the allocation.

The funds will be used by the civic body for ward-level measures aimed at controlling air pollution and the corporation will prepare an action plan for the upcoming winter season.

The allocations follow an air-quality survey conducted under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). Ward 60 and Ward 32 were selected for the national-level Clean Air Appreciation Award for their pollution-control measures and ward-level innovations.

According to the survey results, Bhopal and Agra jointly secured the fourth position with 192 points, while Lucknow scored 198, Indore 197 and Jabalpur 195.

Across Madhya Pradesh, the Centre has also sanctioned Rs 1 crore for Indore, Rs 50 lakh for Jabalpur, Rs 25 lakh for Indore's Ward 72 and Rs 10 lakh for Dewas's Ward 26 for air-quality improvement initiatives.