Class 9 Student Abducted, Raped By Youth And Neighbour In Bhopal

Class 9 14-Year-Old Student Abducted, Raped By Youth And Neighbour In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by a youth who took her to Mandideep, where he allegedly raped her for nearly a month.

During the investigation, the girl also disclosed that a married neighbour had allegedly sexually assaulted her, following which a separate case was registered against him.

According to Govindpura police, the Class 9 girl had gone missing from her home under suspicious circumstances around a month ago.

During the investigation, police learned that a youth identified as Vikas had allegedly lured her away and taken her to Mandideep.

Police traced the girl and arrested Vikas. During questioning, the victim told police that her married neighbour had also sexually assaulted her earlier.

Based on her statement, police registered a separate case against the man. Police said the two suspects have been arrested and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Two Constables Arrested In Rape Case Of 17-Year-Old In Bhopal

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a police constable in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal, while his fellow policeman kept watch outside with his toddler, police said on Friday.