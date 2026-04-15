Class 12 Pass Percentage Hits 16-Year High, Class 10 Sees Slight Dip | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026, with the pass percentage recorded at 73.42% for Class 10 and 76% for Class 12. While the overall performance improved for Class 12, the Class 10 result saw a slight dip this year.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the results at a programme held at the CM House in Bhopal on Wednesday.

In Class 10, the pass percentage stood at 73.42%, nearly 2.8% lower than last year’s 76%. Despite the decline, girls continued to outperform boys, recording a pass percentage of 77.52% compared to 69.31% among boys. In the merit list, Pratibha Singh Solanki from Panna secured the top position with 499 marks.

Akshara Ghodeshwar and Abhay Gupta jointly secured the second rank with 498 marks, while Yogendra Singh Parmar stood third with 497 marks. All top rankers secured first division. The examinations were conducted from Feb 13 to March 06, 2026. Around 7.87 lakh students appeared in the exam, and more than 43 lakh answer sheets were evaluated across the state.

For Class 12, the overall pass percentage stood at 76%, showing a strong improvement in 16 years. Girls continued their dominance with a pass percentage of 79.41%, while boys recorded 72.39%.

A total of 6,89,746 students appeared in the exam, including 6,13,634 regular and 76,112 private candidates. Among them, 76.01% regular students passed, while only 30.60% private candidates cleared the exam.

In the merit list, Khushi Rai and Chandni Vishwakarma from Bhopal topped the Commerce stream with 494 out of 500 marks (98.8%). Rai is a student of Government Subhash Excellence School, Shivaji Nagar, while Vishwakarma studies at Gurudev Shiksha Kendra.

In the Math-Science stream, Shlok Prajapati from Sehore secured the top position with 493 marks (98.6%). The second rank was jointly held by Gowri Sharma from Gwalior, Dolly Purwar from Satna, and Arjun Gurjar from Rajgarh, each scoring 491 marks (98.2%). The board conducted the examinations from February 10 to March 7, 2026.

Tribal areas outperform cities like Indore and Bhopal

Tribal-dominated districts such as Anuppur, Alirajpur, Mandla, and Jhabua outperformed several major urban centres in the Class 10 results. Jhabua emerged as the top-performing district, recording 93.85% pass percentage among regular students and 60.43% among private candidates. In contrast, Datia ranked last, with only 50% of regular students passing and just 9% among private candidates.

Meanwhile, the performance of major cities remained relatively subdued. Bhopal recorded a pass percentage of 64.2% among regular students and 16.1% among private candidates. Indore fared slightly better with 67.56% regular and 26.10% private pass percentage. Gwalior, lagged behind with only 60.87% regular students passing and 13.43% among private candidates.

Similarly, in the Class 12 results, Jhabua emerged as the top-performing district, and again Datia ranked last. Major cities such as Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior once again recorded relatively lower performances. Bhopal reported a pass percentage of 68.61% among regular students and 26.87% among private candidates. Indore performed slightly better, with 69.94% regular students passing and 29% among private candidates.