 Class 10th, 12th Board Exams: MPBSE Yet To Release Sample Paper; Students Left In Limbo
In previous years, MPBSE released sample papers at least six months before the final exams, providing students ample time to familiarize themselves with the exam pattern and marking scheme.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 12:55 AM IST
Class 10th, 12th Board Exams: MPBSE Yet To Release Sample Paper; Students Left In Limbo | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has come under fire for its delay in issuing sample papers for Class 10th and 12th students, leaving nearly 18 lakh students struggling to prepare for their upcoming board exams.

With the annual board examinations scheduled to begin on February 25, 2024, and the half-yearly exams set for December 9–19, the absence of sample papers is causing distress among students. In previous years, the MPBSE released sample papers at least six months before the final exams, providing students ample time to familiarize themselves with the exam pattern and marking scheme.

However, this year, with barely three months left until the exams, the board has yet to release the crucial preparatory materials. Students are now forced to rely solely on the recently released marking scheme for their studies. Secretary of the MPBSE KD Tripathi told Free Press that Sample we will release the sample paper when it will get ready.

“Although the questions from sample paper will not come in the final exam”, he said.

Marking scheme for 2024-2025

For Classes 9th and 11th, theoretical question papers will carry 75 marks, with 25 marks allocated for internal assessments. For classes 10th and 12th, theoretical question papers in non-practical subjects will carry 80 marks, while project work accounts for 20 marks. For practical subjects in classes 10th and 12th, the theoretical portion is assigned 70 marks, and practicals hold 30 marks.

