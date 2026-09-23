Class 10 Student Allegedly Abducted, Forced To Withdraw ₹50,000 From Grandmother’s ATM In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old Class 10 student was allegedly abducted and threatened by two men in Nishatpura, who reportedly forced him to withdraw Rs 50,000 from his grandmother’s ATM and hand over gold jewellery from his house.

Police have registered a case on Wednesday and launched a hunt for the accused.

According to reports, the accused first made the teenager addicted to drugs and later used his addiction and fear to pressure him into arranging money and valuables.

According to Nishatpura police station in-charge Manoj Patwa, the boy’s father works as a salesman, while his mother is a nurse at BMHRC.

The family reportedly noticed that money was repeatedly disappearing from the grandmother’s ATM and some gold jewellery was also missing from the house.

When the family questioned the teenager, he revealed that two youths from his neighbourhood, identified as Sheelu Dangi and Anshu Verma, had abducted and threatened him in July.

Police said the two accused threatened the teenager and continued putting pressure on him to provide them with money. They reportedly took advantage of his drug addiction and fear to get cash and valuables.

The teenager also told his family that the accused had threatened to abduct him again and harm him if he did not fulfil their demands. The boy’s father then approached Nishatpura police station and lodged a complaint.