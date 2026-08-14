Class 1 Student Swept Away In Flooded Road In MP’s Maihar, Rescued By Locals | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Class 1 student was swept away by the strong water flow while crossing a flooded road after school in Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar district.

The incident was reported near Madhyamik Shala Bhadanpur following continuous rainfall in the area.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media on Friday, showing the road completely waterlogged, with students and locals walking through the flooded stretch.

Several students can be seen struggling to move through the water in their school uniforms, with heavy bags on their shoulders.

The boy was walking with his school bag when he suddenly lost balance and was swept away by the water. Locals immediately rushed to rescue him and managed to pull him out safely.

Watch the VIDEO below :

भाई यह वीडियो देखकर रोंगटे खड़े हो गए मध्य प्रदेश के मैहर जिले के माध्यमिक शाला भदनपुर से छुट्टी के बाद बच्चे अपने घर जाने के लिए वापस निकले लगातार बारिश के कारण जलमग्न सड़क को पार करते समय पहली कक्षा में पढ़ने वाला एक मासूम छात्र तेज बहाव में बह गया। हालांकि ग्रामीणों की तत्परता… pic.twitter.com/ki6RnUvGik — SANGAM PRAWAH (@sangamprawah) August 14, 2026

heavy rain has been continuosly happening in mp, with differtn cities roads waterlogged, making it difficult for th epublic to function n a daiy basis ad follow their daily routine.

भाई यह वीडियो देखकर रोंगटे खड़े हो गए मध्य प्रदेश के मैहर जिले के माध्यमिक शाला भदनपुर से छुट्टी के बाद बच्चे अपने घर जाने के लिए वापस निकले



लगातार बारिश के कारण जलमग्न सड़क को पार करते समय पहली कक्षा में पढ़ने वाला एक मासूम छात्र तेज बहाव में बह गया। हालांकि ग्रामीणों की… pic.twitter.com/OY3ESaJy8f — Kavish aziz (@azizkavish) August 13, 2026

Landslide Blocks NH-45 In Narsinghpur

A major accident was averted on Thursday after a part of a hill collapsed onto National Highway-45 in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district.

A video from the spot surfaced on social media, showing large stones and debris scattered across the roadside, with the landslide blocking the highway.

According to information, the incident took place in the Barghati forest area under Suatla police station limits and disrupted traffic on the Bhopal-Jabalpur route.

A large amount of rocks and debris fell onto the road. However, no vehicle was hit by the falling debris and no injuries were reported.

Read the full story below :