Clash Erupts Among Devotees Waiting In Long Queue For Amarnath Registration At Gwalior Hospital-- VIDEO

Amarnath Pilgrims Clash At Gwalior Hospital Amid Flood Chaos | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A clash erupted among pilgrims, who had arrived to obtain fitness certificates for the Amarnath Yatra at the Gwalior District Hospital.

Upon receiving the information, a large number of pilgrims had gathered at the district hospital in Gwalior since early morning to procure medical certificates for the Amarnath pilgrimage.

The medicine specialist was on leave, and only one doctor was available to issue the certificates. The long queues caused frustration among the devotees, sparking a verbal altercation among the crowd, which quickly spiraled into a physical brawl involving kicks and punches.

#WATCH | Clash Erupts Among Devotees Waiting In Long Queues For Amarnath Yatra Registration In Gwalior #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/v67O7hYdwB — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 16, 2026

Following persistent organisational failures, the administration has now provided relief by increasing the number of centres that issue health certificates to Amarnath pilgrims.

As the situation deteriorated, civil surgeon Dr RK Sharma had to personally step in to take charge. He took over the process of issuing certificates and attempted to streamline the arrangements; however, by that time, patients and pilgrims had already endured significant hardship.

After chaos on ground floor, water pipeline bursts on second floor

Meanwhile, the pipe of the firefighting system burst on the second floor of the hospital. With a strong flow, the water reached the OPD and the registration counter of pathology. The floor became slippery due to water accumulation, and some patients even fell. Due to the danger of electric shock, the work of registration and sampling was completely stopped. Patients were forced to endure the chaos.

Santosh Shrivas, a cancer patient resident of Kila Gate, kept wandering for a blood sample since morning, but due to the danger of water and electric shock, he had to return without the test.