 Clash Breaks Out At Sehore's Crescent Water Park-- Public Thrash Youths For Misbehaving With Girls | VIDEO
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Clash Breaks Out At Sehore's Crescent Water Park-- Public Thrash Youths For Misbehaving With Girls | VIDEO

A viral video from Crescent Water Park in Sehore shows a group of youths being brutally thrashed following an alleged dispute involving girls. Two men in orange T-shirts are seen assaulting them as bystanders gather. The identities of those involved remain unknown, and it is unclear if the attackers were staff or visitors. Police have not issued a statement yet.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 11, 2026, 03:20 PM IST
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Clash Breaks Out At Sehore's Crescent Water Park Over Mishbehaviour With Girls; VIDEO Goes Viral |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a physical altercation, over alleged misbehaviour with girls, has emerged from Sehore's Crescent Water Park on social media, on Monday.

In the video, some people-- from the public, can be seen aggressively thrashing a group of youths who had come to visit the water park. 

According to information, the chaos broke out after a dispute involving some girls.

Misbehaviour with girls allegedly escalated rapidly, leading to a group of people brutally attacking a few boys.

However, the exact reason behind the clash remains unclear. 

The identity of those involved in the assault has not yet been confirmed, and there has been no official statement from the police so far. 

Watch the video here

In the video, it is visible that two men wearing orange T-Shirts are thrashing a few youths aggressively. As the clash unfolded, other visitors gathered at the spot. 

Someone from the crowd recorded the entire matter and posted it on social media. Since then, the video has been doing rounds on the internet.

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However, the exact reason behind the assault is yet to be ascertained. Also, whether the youth were assaulted by water park’s staff or other visitors, is yet to be confirmed.

The matter has raised serious questions regarding the safety and security inside the premises.

No official statement has been released in the matter so far, however, as the video went viral on social media, police are expected to take the matter into cognizance and take necessary action. 

Further investigation is expected to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

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