Civic Polls (results/trends) BJP set to make sizable gains as Congress wins Jbp, Gwl and Chhindwara

Municipal Corporation Polls (Trends /Wins)

Bhopal/Indore

An interesting contest was seen at Badnawar (Dhar) as COngress party's Mahipal SIngh won by a solitary vote securing 341 votes while the BJP canddiate could only garner 340 votes.

Malti Rai of BJP is consolidating victory margin in Bhopal for mayoral post as her lead stretched to 51, 474 votes after seven rounds. In wards, the BJP have won nine, Congress 6 in Bhopal.

In Indore, Pushyamitra Bhargav has taken a lead of over 52,000 votes with the BJP leading in 44 wards while the Congress is in lead in 16.

Shobha Sikkarwar of Congress has gained a lead of 23,056 votes in Gwalior for mayoral post while the BJP has logged wins in two wards while Congress on one. At Jabalpur, Cong's Jagat Bahadur 'Annu' has gained a lead of 46,000 while the BJP leads in 35 wards while Congress on 32.

As the counting is progressing at many cities, Bharatiya Janata Party seems taking a lead in different cities including Indore, Bhopal, Khandwa, Burhanpur and Satna.

While Congress is trying to hold fort at Gwalior, Jabalpur and Chhindwara.

Commotion at Ujjain

As the DRO announced victory of BJP candidate by about 1,000 votes. Cong strongly opposed and demanded recounting. PCC chief Kamal Nath reportedly coming by chopper from Bhopal, said party sources. The party workers were creating ruckus outside the counting centre.

BJP wins

BJP's mayoral candidate Yogesh Tamrakar reportedly win from Satna defeating COngress' Siddharth Kushwah

In Khandwa, BJP's Amrita Yadav has won, defeating Congress' Asha Mishra. All supporters of exUnion minister Arun Yadav reportedly lost in Khandwa.

Consolation for Congress

Jagat Bahadur Annu in Jabalpur and Shobha Sikarwar in Gwalior, both from Congress reportedly won with heavy margins against BJP candidates

AAP's Rani Agrawal won with over 9,000 votes in Singrauli while at Chhindwara, Congress candidate Vikram Ahake won by a small margin. AIMIM corproator has registered win in Khandwa's ward no1.

BJP's Malti Rai in Bhopal and Pusyamitra Bhargav are leading over their Congress rivals-Vibha Patel and Sanjay Shukla, respectively in Bhopal and Indore.

At Sagar, Sangita Tiwari of BJP is leading over Congress rival by 11629 votes till reports last came in.

Congress candidate Md Sarwar, wins from ward no 26 in Bhopal.

BJP's Devendra Bhargav wins from ward no 12 by 882 votes in Bhopal

BJP's Manoj Rathore wins from ward no 13 in Bhopal

Nahid Jehan of Congress party wins from ward no 9 in Bhopal

Samar Huzur, an independent wins from ward no 22 in Bhopal

Congress ward no 46 candidate Guddu Chauhan wins in Bhopal

Raju Bhadauria of Congress leading over Chandu Shinde on BJP in ward no22 in Indore in a high profile contest

Rewa: A Congress candidate died due to heart attack after he lost elections in Rewa on Sunday. The candidate, Harinarayan Gupta had contested elections from ward no.9 of the district. After losing the election, he suffered chest pain and later died.

The mayor elected in 11 municipal corporations of the state are listed below:

Bhopal - BJP (lead) Burhanpur - BJP (won) Chhindwara - INC (won) Gwalior - INC (lead) Indore - BJP (lead) Jabalpur - INC (lead) Khandwa - BJP (won) Sagar - BJP (won) Satna - BJP (won) Singrauli - AAP (won) Ujjain - BJP (lead)