Civic Gaps Raise Concerns As The Capital Braces For The Swachh Survekshan Audit | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal is preparing for the upcoming Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 assessment, with the central survey team expected to arrive on Monday.

This year, the inspection will extend beyond major roads and cover all 85 wards of the city for the first time. However, ongoing projects of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 are creating difficulties for garbage trucks making daily collections.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decorated the city with nearly 60,000 square feet of 3D wall paintings and sculptures made from scrap materials in an effort to create a strong visual impact. Yet, despite walls being painted with awareness slogans, heaps of garbage are still not being cleared.

Tourist spots, flyovers, public walls, bus stands, railway stations, and the airport are all under focus. About 40 schools will also be assessed for cleanliness awareness among students.

Ground reality may hurt Bhopal s chances

Despite the beautification drive, several civic issues continue to raise questions over the city s preparedness. In ward number 28 near Geetanjali Complex, residents have complained for months about damaged road restoration work under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme. Leaking chambers, slippery roads, and mosquito breeding have become a daily problem, while repeated complaints remain unresolved. Lack of hygiene is also visible in the area around Mayor Malti Rai s office and residence at Ashoka Garden.

Illegal sugarcane waste dumping under scanner

Large heaps of sugarcane waste were also found dumped near underpass drain despite no nearby juice stalls operating in the area. Local inquiries suggest waste is being secretly dumped there during the night.

Action against mixed waste collection

Municipal commissioner Sanskriti Jain directed sanitation teams to improve garbage transfer stations and stop collecting mixed waste. Citizens are being encouraged to separate wet and dry waste to strengthen Bhopal's claim for a top ranking in the national cleanliness survey.