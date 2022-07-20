Civic bodies' elections: We created history, says BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Wednesday it created a history in civic body elections by registering a landslide victory.

The party workers and leaders led by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president VD Sharma celebrated the victory by distributing sweets and bursting firecrackers at the state BJP headquarters in the city.

BJP leaders said the results of the second phase were also phenomenal. The party got historic public support in municipalities and municipal councils.

In Rewa, Morena, Katni, BJP got 100% success in the city councils.

BJP leads in 65 out of 76 municipalities while Congress is reduced to 11. Out of 255 municipal councils, BJP leads in 231, Congress in 16, 8 in others,' BJP leaders stated.

As per party, in the elections of 98 municipalities in 2014, BJP had bagged 54 seats (55%). This year, the victory percentage has shot up to 85%.

In 2014, BJP had won 154 seats in 264 city council elections, totaling 58.3%. This year, in 255 city council elections, BJP has won 231 seats.

The performance of BJP was almost 100% in the municipal councils of Raisen, Rajgarh, Sagar, Jabalpur, Seoni, Dewas, Sehore, Narsinghpur, Rewa and Morena. The result was also 100% in municipalities of Vidisha, Sehore, Sagar, Narmadapuram and Narsinghpur.

State Congress president Kamal Nath said this was the best performance of Congress in the past 23 years. In Gwalior and Chambal, in particular, Congress gave best performance in the last 57 years.

There are many big BJP leaders in Gwalior-Chambal region but BJP suffered a massive defeat in the region, he added.