City Artist Paints Bhopal Metro Project | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young artist Shubham Raj Saral who has painted Bhopal Metro project is on display at Swaraj Vithika Art Gallery at Ravindra Bhawan in the city. Shubham has received National Award and Madhya Pradesh State Rupankar Award. He has been painting for last 20 years.

“I used to go to Delhi often. I used to look at Delhi Metro and wonder when the Metro will come to Bhopal. When Metro work started in Bhopal, I started making this project through landscape,” Shubham said. He painted on different days and created different stages of work. It took three hours for one painting. “So far, I have made four paintings related to Bhopal Metro project.

I will also make a series of this. When Metro starts, I will organise an exhibition of this series,” he said. Besides the landscape, miniature art of Harsh Yadav, realistic rangoli of Megha Verma from Chhattisgarh were major draws.

It was part of the inaugural two-day national art exhibition, Kala Nidhi, which began on Monday. It was organised by Kalachar Artist Welfare Society, Shubh Harsh Art and Design Studio and Kalaksha Art Institute. It will remain open for visitors from 5pm to 8 pm till February 13.