Citizen Feedback Process For Swachh Survekshan Goes Live In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The citizen feedback process for Swachh Survekshan-2025 has officially begun with the online portal going live on Saturday. A large number of residents immediately logged in to post their feedback, playing a crucial role in shaping the city’s cleanliness ranking.

As part of the initial phase of nationwide survey, citizens are required to answer 13 simple questions related to sanitation services.

These include assessments of neighbourhood cleanliness, door-to-door garbage collection, waste segregation practices and the condition of public toilets. The responses will significantly influence how effectively Bhopal’s sanitation system is perceived at the ground level.

In the final stage, central government inspection teams will visit Bhopal next month to conduct on-ground verification of cleanliness standards across the city.

The overall rankings of cities across India will be announced thereafter. Bhopal Municipal Corporation has once again expressed confidence in securing the top position but officials say that maximum citizen participation was key to achieving this goal.

Mayor Malti Rai, MP Alok Sharma and MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani were among the first to submit their feedback. Authorities are now urging all residents to contribute actively.

Meanwhile, municipal officials have intensified field inspection. Commissioner Sanskriti Jain reviewed sanitation conditions in Zone 19 and appointed 106 BMC employees as nodal officers though only 40 were reported to be actively present on the ground.