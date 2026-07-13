Citing 'Mehengai', Satna Farmer Arranges Wedding Of All 14 Sons On Same Day -- VIDEO Shows Grooms & Brides In Decked Up Tractor-Trolley

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer arranged wedding of all 14 sons on the same day in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district. He cited rising inflation as the reason behind his decision.

They chose a simple ceremony to reduce the high cost of weddings.

A video of the event has gone viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from viewers.

The video shows two tractor-trolleys being used for the wedding procession. One trolley carries all the grooms, while the other carries all the brides seated together.

Watch the VIDEO below :

14 Grooms in One Tractor: A Look into Satna Mass Wedding



To beat wedding inflation a joint farmer family from Satna Madhya Pradesh organized a mass marriage for 14 sons and nephews under one mandap.



All grooms arrived in one tractor trolley and the brides returned in another.… pic.twitter.com/VtGsgp32as — Ramesh Tiwari (@rameshofficial0) July 11, 2026

Instead of organising 14 separate weddings, the family held a single ceremony for all the couples. There were no luxury hotels, grand decorations or lavish wedding processions.

According to reports, two tractor-trolleys were used for the wedding procession. One carried all the grooms, while the other carried all the brides, making the event both simple and cost-effective.

The farmer said that rising prices have made weddings very expensive. Food, decorations, transport and other arrangements can cost lakhs of rupees for a single marriage.

He said conducting separate weddings for all 14 sons would have put a huge financial burden on the family. To save money, they decided to organise a mass wedding instead.

The farmer added that inflation has made it difficult for ordinary families to afford multiple weddings. Their unusual decision has now become the talk of the area, while the video continues to spread widely on social media.