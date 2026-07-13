Female Passenger Slaps Man After He Flashes His Private Part Inside Bus In MP's Sagar| VIDEO Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young woman slapped a man after he allegedly sexually harassed her and flashed his private part inside a passenger bus in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district.

The incident took place at the Deori bus stand and was captured on the bus's CCTV camera.

In the CCTV footage, the man can be seen walking towards the woman seated inside the bus, standing very close to her, unzipping his pants, and allegedly trying to touch her shoulder with his private part.

The video is widely circulating on social media.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

A man was detained in Sagar, MP after a video showed him allegedly harassing two young women on a bus. One woman confronted & slapped him. Police have him in custody pic.twitter.com/4kuu7V0NoN — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 13, 2026

According to reports, the accused, identified as Nitesh Gond, boarded the bus while passengers were getting in. He stood near two women sitting in the front and allegedly kept moving closer to one of them.

Police said the man unzipped his jeans and allegedly tried to touch the woman's shoulder with his private part.

The woman first tried to move away, but when he did not stop, she stood up and slapped him in front of the other passengers.

After being slapped, the accused immediately got off the bus and ran away. The incident caused panic among the passengers.

After the CCTV footage surfaced, Deori police detained the accused.

Now in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh 😢



Man Exposes Himself to Girl on Bus, Caught on CCTV.

— she slapped him and he fled the scene. https://t.co/AwyCILjwfQ pic.twitter.com/mEZiE3XVs3 — زماں (@Delhiite_) July 13, 2026

Police said the woman or her family has not filed a written complaint so far.

Since no formal complaint has been received, police have taken preventive legal action against the accused. Officials said action will be taken against anyone found harassing women.