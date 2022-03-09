CII welcomes MP budgets, terms it as economy booster

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Confederation of Indian Industries, MP Chapter has welcomed the budgets presented by state Finance Minister Jagdish Devda in the state assembly on Wednesday.

Devda presented the state budget worth Rs 2,79, 237 lakh crore for 2022-23.

President of CII, MP Chapter Animesh Jain said that the state budget proposed for 2022-23 has multi important dimensions of the state economy.

“The initiatives and plans undertaken by the Madhya Pradesh Government for investment-led growth will boost private partnerships in the coming years, especially in the EV sector. I would especially applaud the state government to recognize the need for new Industrial Parks in the state which would create jobs for youths. However, industry expects few flagship projects of the state like International Airport between Indore & Bhopal, Chambal-Expressway, Bunder Diamond Project etc. to be expedited for enhanced logistical facilities in the state along with the creation of more jobs & livelihood,” he said.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 05:21 PM IST