 CID Traces Mumbai, Rajasthan Links In MP's ₹42 Crore Chit Fund Scam
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CID Traces Mumbai, Rajasthan Links In MP's ₹42 Crore Chit Fund Scam

The CID has traced links to Mumbai and Rajasthan while investigating the ₹42 crore chit fund scam that allegedly duped around 820 investors in Tikamgarh, Vidisha, Ashoknagar and Damoh. Officials suspect a Ponzi scheme and are probing the interstate money trail, saying earlier investigations failed to identify the main masterminds or track diverted funds.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 04, 2026, 10:04 PM IST
CID Traces Mumbai, Rajasthan Links In MP's ₹42 Crore Chit Fund Scam
CID Traces Mumbai, Rajasthan Links In MP's ₹42 Crore Chit Fund Scam | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Investigation Department (CID), in its ongoing probe into the Rs 42 crore chit fund scam, has found links to Mumbai and Rajasthan, officials said on Tuesday.

The scam was reported in Tikamgarh, Vidisha, Ashoknagar and Damoh, where nearly 820 investors were allegedly duped with promises of doubling their money.

Earlier, director general of police Kailash Makwana had handed over 11 cases to CID. Officials suspect it as a large Ponzi scheme.

A team of CID officials from Jabalpur and Bhopal is investigating the offences under the supervision of the inspector general of police, CID.

Flaws in earlier investigation

In the earlier investigation, the local police finished the work by arresting the local connections or the accused in the scam. In the actual case, the money was allegedly taken by the racketeers.

Those who were arrested were workers of the organisation and were carrying out work assigned by the organisation's directors. These workers were part of the scam, but not the main culprits.

Money trail not investigated

When the local police investigated the case, they did not trace where the money collected by the office-bearers of the chit fund organisation was sent.

In the actual case, the money collected from local investors was sent to Mumbai, Rajasthan and other places.

A small part was allegedly retained by the local collectors to run the office and pay salaries. Thus, the local police ignored a major aspect of the investigation.

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