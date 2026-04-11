CID Case Against SI, Family In Illegal Sand Mining In Bhind |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has registered a case against a sub-inspector posted in Bhind district for his involvement in conducting illegal sand mining along with his family, said officials on April 10, 2026.

A complaint was received by Police Headquarters (PHQ) alleging that the sub-inspector, posted at a police check post under the Roon police station, was involved in sand mining. Taking advantage of his position, the official ran an illegal sand business and involved his family members in the trade.

The CID conducted a primary investigation and found the complaint to be true. Based on these findings, a preliminary inquiry has been registered.

The official has been removed and attached to the PHQ until further orders. Special DG CID Pankaj Srivastava said that after a preliminary inquiry, an FIR will be registered based on the evidence.