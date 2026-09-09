Chlorine Gas Leak At Sehore Filter Plant Leaves 4 Hospitalised; Homes Evacuated | VIDEO

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four people were hospitalised after a chlorine gas leak at a filter plant near Kahiri Dam in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore on Tuesday evening. The affected people reported eye irritation and breathing problems following the leak. They are receiving treatment at the hospital. Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Choubey said the leak occurred at the filter plant near Kahiri Dam. Rescue teams reached the spot, while the four affected people were taken to hospital for screening and treatment.

Gas Leak From 600-Kg Cylinder

According to the Additional SP, the initial investigation found that the gas was leaking from a single cylinder containing around 600 kg of chlorine.

Teams from the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF), health department and police reached the spot. However, the SDERF team is not trained to deal with chlorine gas leaks. A team from GAIL India has been called to the site to stop the leak.

As a safety measure, more than half a dozen nearby houses have been evacuated. The administration is working to secure the area and protect residents from the gas.

What Is Chlorine Gas?

Chlorine gas is yellow-green in colour and has a strong smell. It can cause irritation and harm when inhaled.

Exposure can lead to burning in the eyes and nose, watery eyes, blurred vision, coughing, throat irritation, chest tightness and breathing problems. High exposure can cause serious lung damage and may be life-threatening.