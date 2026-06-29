Chinese Garlic Gives Unbearable Stink To Malwa Growers | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chinese garlic has started arriving in markets in Madhya Pradesh districts, causing heavy loss to domestic farmers in the state.

Nearly 50 mandis in Ujjain and Indore divisions are key hubs for garlic trade, covering Neemuch, Mandsaur, Piplamandi, Garoth, Ratlam, Ujjain, Indore, Dewas, Shajapur, Dhar and Badnawar.

"Garlic prices range from Rs 6,000 to Rs 20,000 per quintal in mandis depending on quality.

Farmers are raising their voice against Chinese garlic in the market as it is causing heavy losses to domestic farmers," MP Lahsun Vyapari Sangh president Prahalad Dhankar said.

According to farmers, Chinese garlic is distinguishable by its bright, oversized white or purplish bulbs, fewer cloves and milder aroma.

When dumped in wholesale mandis, it suppresses the prices of premium, organic and highly pungent indigenous Indian varieties.

Farmers have raised the issue with district administrations in garlic-growing districts such as Mandsaur and Ratlam, demanding stricter border checks and severe action against traders handling the banned produce.

Chinese garlic is banned, but it is being supplied to markets via Afghanistan and there is no check on its entry.

When contacted, senior agriculture department official said they were in touch with MP State Mandi Board officials for strict monitoring on areas bordering Madhya Pradesh to check supply of Chinese garlic.

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"All the mandis of the Ujjain and Indore regions are the main hubs for garlic trade in the state. It is the Malwa belt. Garlic is supplied from these regions to other parts of the state.

Chinese garlic has started coming to the market. Farmers will not get even their cultivation costs in Madhya Pradesh. This is the reason we are protesting."

* Kamal Anjana, state president, Bhartiya Kisan Sangh