Children’s Day 2024: The Rise & Fall Of Jawahar Bal Bhavan; Fine Institution Dying For Want Of Funds

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jawahar Bal Bhavan in the state capital is in a pathetic state for lack of funds. Four of its 14 departments are shut and the number of enrolled children is down from 3,000 five years back to less than 500 now.

The Bhavan, named after India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, was established in 1987. The objective was to create an institution where children could indulge and get trained in extra-curricular activities of their choice from qualified trainers.

The Bal Bhavan, located in Tulsi Nagar, provided training in painting, modern arts, sculpture and handicrafts, music, modern music, dance, modern performing arts, drama, science, computer, home science and stitch embroidery, sports and aeromodelling. It had a well-landscaped garden fitted with outdoor play equipment for children and a library stocked with children’s books. Children between 5 and 15 years of age (18 in case of girls) could enroll for training in any two activities by paying an annual fee of just Rs 60. The Bal Bhavan was a big hit.

Getting admitted there was difficult. The enrolments ranged between 2,500 and 3,000 with some activities like aeromodelling in great demand. Chief ministers were chief guests at the annual functions. Over the years, prominent personalities including Amitabh Bachchan, Raghubir Yadav, Annu Kapoor and Jyoti Swaroop visited the institution. Groups of children from the Bhavan were taken on educational tours to places like Kanha, Pachmarhi.

Agra, Vrindavan, Junagadh, Daman and Mathura. Special workshops were organised in which renowned experts interacted with children and painting, sports, music and dance competitions were held to encourage children to excel. Bal Melas were organised every year. The children trained in the Bhavan earned laurels for their institution, winning Bal Shree awards.

The Bal Bhavan, however, is now no longer what it used to be. The departments of Modern Art, creative performance, Aeromodelling and Drama are non-functional for want of trainers. The maintenance of the building is poor and the paintings on the walls have faded.

The garden is ill-maintained. The main reason for the deterioration in the condition is lack of budget. “Earlier, each department was allocated a budget of Rs 30,000-Rs 40000 annually for conducting activities, which was enough in those times,” says one of the instructors of a department of the Bhavan. This year, the Bhavan was allocated a total budget of just Rs 1,10,000. It is clear that it is impossible to conduct activities with such a small amount.

“I have taken over just six months back. I am doing the best I can to improve the Bhavan. An estimate for civil work has been sent to the government and sanction is awaited.” -Shubha Verma, Director, Jawahar Bal Bhavan, Bhopal