Children Seen Eating Salti-Poori At Anganwadi, Maihar District; WCD Orders Enquiry | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video from an Anganwadi centre in Kakra village of Maihar district has surfaced on social media, showing young children eating only salt and pooris as part of their nutritional meal. The video triggered outrage and prompted the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department to order an inquiry.

District Programme Officer (DPO) Rajendra Bangde has directed an investigation into the matter.

Following the probe, the department claimed that the viral video is nearly three months old and does not reflect the current situation. According to officials, the clip was recorded midway through the meal-serving process and was later shared on social media in an incomplete form.

According to the inquiry, on the day the video was recorded, anganwadi worker Suman Jaiswal was on vaccination duty at the Kakra Community Health Centre (CHC). Only helper Usha Gautam was present at the centre.

In his inquiry report, Child Development Project Officer Akhilesh Deepankar said that a clash had taken place in the village on the night of July 26. During the incident, the president of the Shivam Self-Help Group had intervened to stop the fight, while her daughter recorded photos and videos of the altercation.

The department alleged that the Anganwadi video was circulated on social media to pressure the self-help group (SHG). Officials claimed the old video was deliberately used as a means of intimidation.