Children Made To Wash Midday Meal Utensils In Sheopur School; Probe Ordered | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The students at a primary school in Udaytha village under the Baroda cluster of Sheopur district were made to wash utensils used for midday meals.

The issue sparked outrage among villagers and parents after a video showing children cleaning utensils on the school premises went viral.

Complainants have demanded an inquiry and action against the responsible teacher.

According to the allegations, children are regularly asked to wash utensils after meals, a task that should be performed by designated school staff. The viral video reportedly shows several students engaged in cleaning the dishes.

Under Education Department and Government guidelines, students cannot be made to do cleaning work or wash utensils in schools, as such practices are considered a violation of child rights and educational norms.

However, school principal Dharmendra Gupta has denied the allegations, calling them baseless and misleading. He claimed that no student was asked to wash utensils. Baroda cluster in-charge Surya Nagar confirmed receiving information about the matter.

He said a woman staff member had been removed after student enrolment declined and suggested that the viral video may be linked to the resulting dispute.

Nagar said that the matter was being taken seriously and a detailed inquiry would be conducted.