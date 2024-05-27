 Child Beggars: 17 Hotspots Identified In Bhopal
Child Beggars: 17 Hotspots Identified In Bhopal

Child Beggars: 17 Hotspots Identified In Bhopal

Under section 76 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, it is a crime to employ or use a child for the purpose of begging, or to induce a child to beg.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 07:55 AM IST
article-image
Child Beggars: 17 Hotspots Identified In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has identified 17 hotspots in Bhopal where children were found begging. The hotspots include 10 no. stop and Bithal Market, 1,100 quater Hanuman Mandir, Shapura Lake , Servdharm kolar , 6 no. stop, MP Nagar, New Market and Mata Mandir, Raja Bhoj setu and kamla Park, Hamidiya hospital and Peergate, Lalghati chouraha, Bairagarh chanchal chouraha, Chola mandir, Karond Hanuman Mainder, Railway station, Nidera Bus stand, Ayodhya Nagar and 12 no. market.

While waiting for a traffic signal to turn green, people witnessed children with ripped clothes, broken limbs and dejected faces, knocking on cars. The traffic grinds to a halt at the signal and they shuffle between vehicles. The district administration has launched a drive in association with women and child department (WCD), anganwadi workers, volunteers, which will continue till June 9.

Under section 76 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, it is a crime to employ or use a child for the purpose of begging, or to induce a child to beg. The penalty for this offence is imprisonment for a term of up to five years as well as a fine up to Rs 1 lakh. These children are subjected to harsh conditions, cruelty and torture and live in poverty. To make ends meet, the children are left with no choice but to beg. 

