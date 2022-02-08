Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches Gram Gaurav Diwas programme in Madhya Pradesh

Sehore/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday launched a Gram Gaurav Diwas programme in the state by attending the first such programme on Narmada Jayanti, held at his native village Jait in Sehore district.

Speaking at a gram sabha organised at the village to celebrate the day CM said, development of the village was not possible without government and the village working together for the same.

Before launching the Gram Gaurav Diwas programme, Chouhan along with his family members performed puja at Khedapati temple. He walked around the village and interacted with the villagers.

He also felicitated elders of his village on the occasion.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 04:43 PM IST