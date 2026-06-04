Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's Metro-Tourism Tie-Up To Increase Passenger Footfall | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav asked Metro officials to collaborate with the tourism department to increase the popularity of metro trains among the masses. The collaboration will help boost footfall of metro passengers, the CM said.

He was reviewing the Bhopal and Indore Metro projects at Mantralaya on Thursday. An officer present at the meeting said the tourism department organises various activities and can also include programmes related to metro trains running in both cities. Visitors from other places can learn about metro operations and facilities.

Meanwhile, Metro officials gave a detailed presentation before the CM regarding both metro projects and updated him on the progress of various works. The CM insisted that the metro projects should be completed within the set timeline. The Bhopal Metro project is slated for completion in 2028.

Metro officials also presented the cost revisions for both projects. The cost of the Bhopal Metro project is set to increase to Rs 10,000 crore from Rs 6,914 crore. Likewise, the Indore Metro project s revised cost is Rs 12,000 crore, up from Rs 7,500 crore. The CM reviewed and approved the revisions, an officer said.

Another officer added that the CM also asked Metro officials to pay close attention to both Metro projects.