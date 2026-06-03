Alleged Love Jihad Case: Two Girls Found With a Youth at a Hotel; Case Registered In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In an alleged Love Jihad case, Bag Sewania police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act against a Muslim youth after he was found with two minor girls at a city hotel on Wednesday morning.

Another youth accompanying him has also been booked under POCSO Act.

According to members of Hindu organisations, activists received information at 8.30 am that a youth had checked into the hotel allegedly using a different identity.

Acting on the tip-off, members of the organisations reached the hotel, conducted inquiries and later handed over the youth, identified as Saif, along with another youth, Anshit, and two girls to the police. Third youth Wasid fled from the spot. A case has been registered against him too.

During the checking, objectionable material was reportedly recovered from the possession of the detained youth. Vishwa Hindu Parishad district secretary Kamal Pipariya demanded strict action against those found involved and against hotel operators if any violations are found.

Following a preliminary investigation, police found that both girls were minors. Bag Sewania police station incharge Amit Soni said both girls are 16 years old.

Based on the findings, police have registered a case against Saif under the POCSO Act and the Freedom of Religion Act, while Ankit has been booked under the POCSO Act. Saif is a resident of Anna Nagar, while Ankit lives in Bag Sewania area. Further investigation is underway.

Police are also examining hotel records and related documents. Officials said action would be taken against the hotel operator under Sarai Act if any violations were found.

Earlier case triggered controversy

A month ago, a major controversy erupted after members of Hindu organisations allegedly caught a young man and a young woman at a hotel in the Govindpura area while making objectionable religious remarks.

The incident led to protests in several parts of Old Bhopal. Subsequently, police registered a case against some workers of Hindu organisations and initiated legal action.