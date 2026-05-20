Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Hold A Strategic Meeting With Google Today | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will hold a high-level strategic meeting with senior representatives of Google on Wednesday.

Organised in coordination with the Department of Science and Technology, the meeting will provide a new direction to AI-driven digital transformation, smart governance, and technology-based development in Madhya Pradesh.

The meeting will be attended by Ashish Wattal, Director (Public Sector), Google Cloud India; Madan Oberoi, Director (Strategic Engagements) for the APAC region; global representatives of Google Cloud from Singapore; healthcare AI and digital infrastructure experts; and senior officials of the state government.

Discussions will be on long-term technological collaboration between Madhya Pradesh and Google, as well as the use of advanced cloud technologies and AI-based solutions.

Deliberations will also be held on making digital governance more effective, simplifying and improving public services, and promoting technological innovation.

Priority areas will include technology-driven management for Simhastha 2028, smart crowd management, AI-based smart policing, data-driven monitoring, and improved citizen service delivery.

Discussions will also cover AI-based disease detection and data-driven decision-making systems in healthcare, better digital access for farmers in agriculture, and AI-enabled learning and skill development in the education sector.

The meeting will further explore possibilities related to AI skilling, the establishment of an AI Centre of Excellence, the strengthening of the startup ecosystem, and the use of advanced technologies for environmental conservation.