Bhopal Rolls Out E-Feature To Monitor Bulk Waste Generators; 69 Bulk Waste Generators Identified Under New Solid Waste Management Rules 2026 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has become the first Urban Local Body (ULB) in the country to launch a dedicated compliance-monitoring feature on its portal to track bulk waste generators across the city.

The move follows the implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules 2026, which came into force nationwide on April 1. Under the new regulations, institutions generating large quantities of waste have been brought under a strict compliance framework.

The BMC has identified 69 bulk waste generators that are independently processing wet waste, while it is training several others in scientific waste disposal methods.

Bulk waste generators face mandatory registration

According to the new guidelines, all institutions with a built-up area of 20,000 square metres or more, daily water consumption exceeding 40,000 litres, or those producing over 100 kg of solid waste per day will now be categorised as bulk waste generators.

These institutions must register on the newly developed BMC portal, after which the corporation will issue a compliance certificate. The corporation has warned that negligence in waste segregation and disposal will attract strict financial penalties of up to 150% of the prescribed charges.

Waste collection charges finalised

The corporation has fixed category-wise waste management charges for bulk generators:

Rs 2,100 per tonne, housing societies and residential colonies

Rs 2,400 per tonne, government departments, PSUs, schools, colleges and universities

Rs 2,700 per tonne, commercial establishments, including malls, hotels, hospitals, marriage halls, railway stations, airports and industries

Concession

Institutions that segregate waste properly and transport it directly to garbage transfer stations will pay only Rs 922 per tonne.

Penalty for improper waste segregation

The BMC has made segregation of waste into four categories, including wet and dry waste, mandatory. Institutions found sending mixed waste to transfer stations or corporation vehicles will face heavy penalties.

Official statement

Speaking to Free Press, BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain said the corporation had implemented specific regulations for large-scale waste generators in line with the Solid Waste Management Rules 2026. Bhopal has become the first city in the country to formulate such a policy, and other cities are now seeking guidance from us regarding this initiative, Jain said.