Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Targets 1 Crore MSMEs In MP By 2047 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the government had set the target of establishing one crore MSMEs in the state by 2047. MSMEs are the backbone of the state economy. It is the aim of the government to ensure industry in every district and to provide employment to every youth.

He was addressing the Prosperous MSME Developed Madhya Pradesh programme held at Kushabhau Thakre Assembly Hall on Sunday.

With a single click, he transferred more than Rs 360 crore to 900 MSME units and incentives to beneficiaries of some other schemes.

“In more than 24 lakh MSMEs, over one crore people received employment. To strengthen the MSME sector, Rs 4,500 crore will be provided in the next two-and-a-half years,” he said.

He said that start-ups in the state were creating a unique identity for themselves across the country. The state has more than 7,400 start-ups and 50% of them are being handled by women.

MSME Minister Chetanya Kashyap said that industrial units were expanding in the state. Principal Secretary, Industries, Raghvendra Singh said that more than 1,000 plots were given to entrepreneurs in the last one year.

As many as 44 new industrial regions and clusters are proposed in the state. In the next two years, 30 new clusters and 20 new common facilities will be developed in the state.