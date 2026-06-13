Chief Minister Mohan Yadav: Public Participation In Uniform Civil Code Process Not Up To The Mark | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After finding public participation not up to the mark in the ongoing process adopted for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Chief Minister Mohan Yadav asked all Collectors toconduct intensive public awareness programmes for greater participation of people in the UCC process.

He was holding a video conference with the Collectors on the UCC process from Samatava Bhawan at the CM House on Saturday.

He said that more and more people should know about the UCC process and come forward to give suggestions. He said that even government servants could give suggestions, which would be kept secret.

One of the officials present in the meeting said that the Chief Minister wanted all Collectors and the entire government machinery to get involved in the UCC process.

Another official told Free Press that the Chief Minister insisted that the UCC process should reach villages and ward level.

So far, only 9,000 online suggestions have been received. If the suggestions received physically are counted, the number rises to around 11,000.

The Chief Minister asked the Collectors to conduct UCC awareness programmes in schools, colleges, Bar Council, social and trade institutions and other places in urban areas.

This will inspire people to give suggestions. At the village level, employment assistants and panchayat secretaries should encourage people to come forward and give suggestions.

Collectors have been told to accord priority to the UCC process. He underlined the need for the participation of elected representatives in spreading awareness about the UCC process.

The process

Suggestions on the UCC process can be submitted till June 22 on the website ucc.mp.gov.in. Only 12 questions need to be answered with "Yes" or "No". After mobile OTP verification, the suggestion is verified.