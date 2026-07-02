Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Asks Officials To Prepare A Plan To Deal With Poor Rainfall | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed the officials of various departments to prepare a plan ready to deal with any situation arising out of poor rainfall in districts because of El Niño's impact.

Yadav said in all urban local bodies across the state, alternative water sources would be identified and a contingency plan for water supply through tankers prepared.

The timely completion of water supply projects under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme will be ensured, he said.

Yadav said the government would launch a 90-day village-wise review and a campaign for repairing the damaged pipelines under the Nul Jal Yojna.

The government is preparing a contingency plan to encourage the farmers to grow crops which need less water, like pulses, oilseeds, and millets.

Yadav said the government would strictly follow the rule curves for all major reservoirs, like Indira Sagar, Omkareshwar, Bansagar, and Gandhi Sagar, and give priority to the prescribed order of water use.

His government's priority is the supply of drinking water and power generation, Yadav said.

According to Yadav, the government will set up the Jal Dashboard for a real-time monitoring and forewarning system.