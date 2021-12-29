Chhindwara: Three killed in lightning strike amid rains

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Three members of a family died after being struck by lightning amid rains in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Kukda Chiman village on Tuesday evening when the victims were working in a farm and suddenly heavy rains lashed the area, Mohkhed tehsildar Meena Dasharia said.

The victims took shelter in a hut to escape the downpour, but were struck by lightning, he said.

Shakoor Singh Uikey (45), his wife Bhagabai (43) and 10-year-old grandson Ankit died on the spot, the official said.

The kin of the deceased will be given Rs 4 lakh compensation each as per the rules, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Shreyansh Kumut said.

