Chhindwara: Sibling fight leads for mobile phone leads suicide of class-7 student

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A sibling fight over playing game on mobile phone led to suicide of a 12-year-old-boy in Chhindwara district on Wednesday, a police officer said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Balkachhar village under Newton Chikhli police outpost of Parasiya police station.

According to reports, the boy identified as Rukmanasha Kakodia demanded the mobile phone from his elder sister, who was busy with her online study.

As the sister refused to give the mobile phone, it led to a fight between the siblings.

Following that, Rukmanasha, a class-7 student went to his room and hanged himself from a ceiling. When he didn’t come out of the room, his father Dashrath Kakodiya went to check on him.

He was shocked to see his son hanging. He brought him down and rushed to a nearby hospital, where the boy was declared dead.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Sanjeev Kumar Uike said that a case had been registered and investigation was on.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 04:37 PM IST