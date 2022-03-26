Chhindwara: Man sentenced to life imprisonment in abduction, rape case of minor

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): The district court on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the abduction and rape of a minor girl in Chhindwara.

Special Public Prosecutor Dinesh Kumar Uike said that on November 13, 2018, the convict, Deepak took her on the pretext of coaching as her father asked him and his associate to find out coaching classes. Deepak took her to his relative’s house, he beat her up and raped her.

On the next day, he left the minor to her house. Following the incident, the girl told her family members about the whole incident. The family members reached Kotwali police station and lodged the complaint, Uike added.

During the hearing on Friday, Special Judge Sandhya Manoj Srivastava found Deepak guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed Rs 5000 fine under section 376.

Separately, Deepak was sentenced to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment and charged Rs 2000 fine under section 366, one year of imprisonment and Rs 500 fine under section 323 and one year of imprisonment and Rs 500 under section 324.

The court also directed the state government to provide compensation under the Victim Compensation Scheme in view of the future life of the victim.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 03:44 PM IST