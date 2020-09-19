Chhindwara Incident: State Service Officials on strike to protest blackening the face of SDM

Protesting against blackening the face of SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate) in Chhindwara, more than 450 officials of State Administrative Services have gone on strike. Tehsildars, Patwaris and revenue officials have also come out in their support.

A meeting of State Administrative Service Association was held on Saturday in the state capital and decided to go on strike immediately. They have demanded security from the government to discharge their duties without any fear. A delegation of SAS Association also met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and submitted a memorandum besides demanding immediate action on the culprits responsible for the incident.

SDM CP Patel was mishandled by protestors on Friday in Chaurai tehsil of Chhindwara district. A delegation of Congress workers was demanding financial assistance to the farmers and had come to submit a memorandum of their demands. SDM Patel had gone there as a representative of the government to receive the memorandum. Protestors created ruckus and the ensuing melee some of them blackened the face of SDM. Police used mild force and water canon to disperse the crowd.

Later the SDM lodged an FIR naming at least 22 persons including youth Congress leader Bunty Patel, Gambhir Chowdhary, Ashish Soni, Navin Patel and others.

Officials of the revenue services have come in support of SAS Association. Associations of Tehsildars, Patwaris and Revenue Inspectors have also expressed support for them and joined them in strike.

All the officials, on strike, have said that they will discharge no other duty than related to corona.