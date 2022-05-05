Chhindwara: 4 minors drown in dam while taking bath; CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Four kids including three girls drowned in Machagora Dam in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Barah Bariyari village of the district. The kids who died were identified as Srishti (7), Prachi (9), Priya (11) and Shekhar (10).

Three kids were residents of the Punarvas colony and one kid was the resident of Chausara village. They had gone to take a bath in the dam. During this they went into the deep water and drowned.

On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot. They took out the body from the dam and sent them for an autopsy.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over twitter and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

He wrote on twitter, “It is extremely heartbreaking to know about the demise of four children by drowning in the Machagora Dam of Chhindwara. The heart is full of pain. I pray for the peace of the children's souls and strength for the family to bear the loss."

"Financial aid of Rs 4 lakh each will be given to the family of deceased children," he wrote in another tweet.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 11:39 AM IST