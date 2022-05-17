Chhindwara: 2 girls die, 15 people fall sick due to suspected food poisoning

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Two minor girls died and 15 other people took ill after suspected food poisoning at a marriage function in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, a health official said on Tuesday.

Some people in Kodia village, located about 90 km from the district headquarters, had food at the wedding function on Monday night following which they started complaining of vomiting and loose motions, Pandhurna civil hospital's Dr Vineet Shrivastava said.

Two minor girls, Palak (8) and Akshara (11), died during treatment, he said, adding that out of the 15 others who fell sick, the condition of two was serious, the official said.

The bodies were handed over to their relatives after postmortem, he said.

The police were conducting a probe into the incident, he added.

