Chhindwada: Joy of celebrating birthday turns into sorrow, three minor boys drown in lake

Chhindwada (Madhya Pradesh): Joy of celebrating birthday turned into sorrow for three minor boys who drowned in a lake at Amarwada in Chhindwara district on Monday.

Three boys are 14-year-old Yash Sahu, 12-year-old Saksham Yadav and nine-year-old Kartik.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), Santosh Deharia, said that Yash together with his five friends to near Garmeta temple to celebrate his birthday.

Three of them went to the lake to take bath. They, then, went deep into the waters and drowned.

Three other boys returned home and did not inform anyone about the incident, as they were frightened.

When the three boys did not return home, their family members were worried and began to search for them.

In the evening, the family members of the missing boys came to know that three bodies are floating in the lake. The police, then, reached the spot and fished out the bodies.