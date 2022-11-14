Chhatarpur: Valuables worth Rs 5L, cash money stolen from Jain temple

Representative image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified men stole valuables worth Rs 5 lakh including cash from Jain temple located in Nainagiri in Chhatarpur district on Saturday night, Nainagiri police said on Monday.

The police added that the incident sparked rage among local residents of a well-known pilgrimage site.

Nainagiri police officials told media that the incident took place on Saturday night. They added that the unidentified men first vandalised CCTV cameras installed on temple premises before entering the sanctum sanctorum.

Stepping inside the sanctum sanctorum, the robbers stole a silver umbrella placed on the head of the idol of Lord Parasnath, as well as stole 21 other such umbrellas kept inside the cupboard, cash money donated by the devotees from the donation boxes and several other valuables. Post this, all the accused fled the spot, leaving no leads for the police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that apart from cash money, valuables worth Rs 5 lakh have been stolen by the robbers. The dog squad as well as other teams were called for further investigation, during which no devotees were allowed to visit the temple, the police said.

