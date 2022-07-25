Chhatarpur: Smart city CEO among 6 representatives of state to attend international conference in UK

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Commonwealth Food Feature Conference is to be organised by the Food Foundation in Birmingham, UK from July 27 that will be attended by six representatives of the Food department and Urban Administration department from four cities of Madhya Pradesh.

In this delegation, Sagar smart city will be represented by CEO Rahul Singh Rajput. Rajput will present the plan for hygiene and healthy food in Sagar under the Milan Urban Food Policy Pact. Internationally, Sagar Smart City will also be honoured for this excellent plan in Birmingham UK.

It is noteworthy that 11 smart cities from across the country and four from Madhya Pradesh had joined the Milan Urban Food Policy Pact (MUFPP), which includes Jabalpur, Ujjain, Indore as well as Sagar city.

Now representatives of these cities have been invited to Birmingham. On this achievement, Sagar Smart City was also honoured by the Union Health minister.