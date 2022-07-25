e-Paper Get App

Chhatarpur: Farmer couple brutally beaten up, police dilute case in FIR

According to the complaint, the accused beat up the couple Kamlesh Patel and his wife Suman on July 23 morning.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 11:04 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A gang of people beat up a farmer couple mercilessly which was reported to the police station Rajnagar but the police didn’t register the cases for a serious offence. Not satisfied with the police action, the farmer couple complained to the superintendent of police seeking justice.

Kamlesh suffered serious injuries in his back. He had a fracture in his wrist while his wife Suman suffered head injury and got stitches during treatment.

Kamlesh filed a complaint with police against Ram Milan Patel, Bharat Patel, Bati Baipatel and Ramautar Patel. But the Rajnagar police registered a case under simple sections of IPC on which Kamlesh Patel submitted a complaint to the SP.

Kamlesh Patel said his crop was destroyed by the accused with a tractor. When he sought compensation from the accused they attacked him and his wife.

