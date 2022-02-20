Chhatarpur: Poor not getting benefits of schemes, says report

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): There has been corruption, administrative slackness, lawlessness and other ills in the Chhatarpur of Bundelkhand for decades, sources said on Sunday.

Centre and state government have provided a lot of funds for the development of Bundelkhand and launched several schemes.

Nevertheless, those schemes have not been able to improve the conditions of the people of the district, sources further said.

The mafias have taken over the natural resources, including sand and granite stones available in the district, sources further said.

As there was resentment among the people of the district, the previous collector was shifted.

Sources further said that the condition of the people did not change and corruption prevails from top to bottom, sources said, and farmers, labourers, traders and students are being exploited by the powerful.

Nevertheless, the top bosses have failed to take action against the corrupt people.

President of the district unit of the peopleís rights committee, Amit Bhatnagar, said that the new collector Sandeep G R lacks experience.

The poor have been deprived of the welfare schemes, sources further said.

A resident of Satai road, Satish Ahirwar, alleged that he had to give a bribe of Rs 10,000 in 2017 to get benefits under Prime Ministerís housing scheme.

He has been moving from pillar to post to get the rest of the installments for building a house under the housing scheme, but he is yet to get that, Ahirwar said.

When the issue was put up before collector Mukesh Shukla, he said that it is responsibility of every officer to provide benefits of the governmentís welfare schemes to the poor.

The collector is new to the district, and he will talk to him, Shukla said.

