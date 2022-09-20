Chhatarpur: Police visit houses of listed criminals, warn of strict action

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a unique move, the police officials of Chhatarpur district visited the houses of listed criminals along with revenue officials in the wee hours of Monday.

The police visited the houses of as many as 7 listed criminals and warned them to mend their ways. They also warned the criminals of strict action, if they were found indulging in nefarious activities anymore.

The police teams, accompanied by the revenue officials as well as the municipality staff, first reached the listed criminal Irfan Katar's house in the early hours of Monday. The police, while shedding light on complaints lodged against him, stated that there were a total of 13 criminal cases registered against him.

Post this, the police teams took the measurements of his house and warned of demolition if found involved in criminal activities. The same action was carried out at the house of a BJP Kisan Morcha member Dharmendra Soni, who has 11 cases registered against him.

Following this, other criminals were also warned after which the teams reached Lakhrawan village to issue instructions for razing down the house of former Sarpanch's sons, who recently thrashed the Employment Assistant during a survey.