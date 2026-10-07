Chhatarpur POCSO Case: MP High Court Orders SIT Probe After DNA Test Rules Out Accused As Father | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court, Principal Bench at Jabalpur, has ordered the Chhatarpur superintendent of police to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) in a POCSO case from the Bageshwar Dham area of Chhatarpur district.

The SIT has been directed to conduct a detailed enquiry to identify who sexually assaulted the victim and determine the biological father of the foetus. The court denied bail to the applicant despite a negative DNA match.

A detailed enquiry shall be concluded within a period of two months and appropriate and suitable action be taken accordingly, the court has said.

As per the court order, the victim, who is a minor girl, categorically alleged that the applicant forcibly committed rape with her in the Bageshwar Dham area of Chhatarpur district.

During investigation, the victim was medically examined. At the time of medical examination, she was two months pregnant. Her pregnancy was terminated. The foetus was preserved. As per the allegation levelled by the victim, the applicant was arrested.

His blood sample was collected and sent for chemical/forensic analysis. The State Forensic Science Laboratory, Sagar, after examination of the articles which were sent, i.e. placenta tissue, foetus and blood sample of the victim, prepared a report dated Aug 29, 2026. As per the report, the applicant is not the biological father of the foetus.