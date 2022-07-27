Chhatarpur: Pilgrims injured in accident, two critical

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A car full of devotees returning from the pilgrimage site Bageshwardham overturned near Hiraju on the National Highway number-39 in which 5 devotees sustained injuries in the car. Two of them are in a critical condition.

The incident took place under Bamitha police station.

After having darshan, all the devotees were going back to Katni at 4 in the morning. Then the car came down from the highway near Paharihiraju and overturned.

Katni residents Bhorwan Patel, Ranjit Patel, Krishna Patel, Sushil Patel, Sunil Patel, Rahul Patel, Lavkush Patel were injured in the accident. The injured were taken to the district hospital by an ambulance.

Meanwhile, due to the increase in the number of devotees in the Bageshwardham and the limited arrangements in the temple area, the devotees coming to the temple faced a lot of difficulties.

At the same time, it was becoming very difficult for the police to arrange the crowd, due to which there was always a possibility of untoward happening at any time.

The Inspector General of Police and DIG of police along with the Superintendent of Police inspected the temple for the safety and easy darshan of the visitors. Suggestions were also given to the temple committee to develop the arrangements.