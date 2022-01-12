e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 12:53 PM IST

Chhatarpur: Man, son killed after car hits their motorcycle

After hitting the two-wheeler, the car caught fire and its driver fled from the spot.
PTI
Representative Photo |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man and his teenage son were killed after a car collided head-on with their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place around 8 pm on Tuesday on Khajuraho-Jhansi National Highway, over 20 km from the district headquarters, Naugaon police station in-charge Deepak Yadav said.

After hitting the two-wheeler, the car caught fire and its driver fled from the spot, he said, adding that a fire brigade team was later called to douse the flames.

The two motorcycle riders, Raghvendra Singh Bundela and his son Kallu Singh (14), died on the spot, the official said.

A case was registered against the car driver and efforts were on to trace him, he added.

