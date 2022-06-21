e-Paper Get App

Chhatarpur: Laxmibai remembered on her death anniversary in France and Italy

Biographical discussion and essay competition organised

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 12:24 AM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Programs were organised in France and Italy by Daddaji International Culture Centre on the death anniversary of Rani Laxmibai, the queen of Jhansi who rebelled against the Britishers in 1857.

There was a biographical discussion and an essay competition was held for school children of Indian and Italian origin under Amrit Mahotsav.

Surendra Gupta was the convener of the programme organised in Toulouse city of France in which students of Daddaji International Culture Centre, Indian engineers of Airbus Company and Indians from Indian in Toulouse University participated.

Similarly, at a programme organised at Martyr's site near Rome in Italy, Pt. Sudhir Sharma gave a speech on the life of Lakshmibai in presence of the Professor of Indian History and the students of Indian Culture and Archeology. A large number of children, representatives of Brahmakumari Ashram, teachers and students of Indian culture participated in the programme.

