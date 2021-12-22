Chhatarpur: GST evasion worth Rs 3 crore unearthed in utensils trader's firms

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The sleuths of the Commercial Tax Department dug out GST evasion worth Rs 3 crore by a merchant of kitchen utensils in the city on Tuesday, official sources said.

The team raided eight firms of the businessman in the past eight days, said joint commissioner of anti-evasion team Ganesh Kawarkar.

It happened for the first time that the officials held a press conference to make the tax evasion public.

Kawarkar said that a 40-member team was set up on December 15 to survey the official premises of the trader Harishchandra Rawat.

Accordingly, the team raided Maa Bhagrajan Metals, Varun Enterprises of Vinod Kumar Rawat, Avani Enterprises of Bharati Rawat, Rawat Vartan Bhandar of Pankaj Rawat, Hajari Lal Narayan Das Firm, Hajari Lal Lakshmi Prasad Rawat Firm, AR enterprises of Pramod Rawat and Jai Bhawani Enterprises of Krishna Kumar Rawat.

Raids were conducted on four manufacturing firms and four trading companies. The family members of the trader were, however, not cooperating with the officials.

Kawarkar further said that Bhagrajan Metal makes kitchen utensils with the help of scrape brass.

As Rawat was not cooperating with the officials, it took time to conduct the raids, he said.

A huge quantity of scrape was not mentioned in the accounts books. Similarly, Varun Enterprises made steel tanks, but accounts books were not properly kept.

There were many other irregularities which show a massive amount of GST evasion by the trader, the officials said.

